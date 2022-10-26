Candidates for city offices had opportunity to present their ideas and goals for the general election, now less than two weeks away.
The candidate forum was hosted by the London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce, held at Jackson Energy meeting room on Tuesday evening.
City council candidates introduced themselves first, outlining their goals and hopes for serving the public.
Transparency of the city government’s operations was a key issue among all candidates.
While nearly all advocated for live streaming the meetings, others spoke about spending and operating the city as a business. Several candidates are business owners and have a clear understanding of working within a budget. Those include Kip Jervis, who is seeking a second term on the council; Stewart Walker, Donnie Lee Philpot, Josh Samples, Marty Huff and Justin Young.
Sherrie Mays, who has been a registered nurse for 41 years and is now the chief nursing director, said, “Fresh eyes on issues give new vision,” which is why she feels she will be an asset on the council.
Marty Huff advocated for growth and expansion as well as more education on drug abuse, which remains a problem for many families. Kelly Greene, who currently serves on the council, said she is concerned about having more transparency and better spending of taxpayer money. With a degree in accounting, Chase Carson believes his education will be a plus in budgeting for city projects and expenses as well as continuing his mission for inclusion and diversity among city residents.
The debate between mayor candidates became a heated one at points during the session, with candidates Judd Weaver and Randall Weddle hashing out some concerns of their own.
WYMT-TV’s General Manager Neal Middleton moderated the questions for the two mayoral candidates, which included a question and rebuttal on each question. The second part included allowing the two opponents to ask one another’s questions.
The issues addressed included infrastructure, goals for city growth, the homeless population, and the recent city audit.
Weaver said with 16 years on city council, he had the experience and knowledge to run the city, whereas Weddle countered that he had established and operated several successful businesses.
Weddle said the special audit of city finances fell primarily on the city tourism, which has now become a Special Purpose Government Entity (SPGE) and is separate from the city government. He did say, however, that the council was informed on the spending — to which Weaver disagreed.
While many communities report low morale and staffing shortages among police officers, Weddle said he would “be a leader” and give them every emotional support possible to build morale. Weaver said he believed every city department was “strong” with morale and he would work closely with each one to ensure that remained intact.
It was during the question-and-answer session that sparks began to fly between the two candidates. Weaver questioned Weddle about his residence on Fifth Street, with Weddle responding that he spent “five nights a week” at that residence. Weaver countered that answer, stating that he had never seen Weddle there. That led to insinuations of stalking one another with Weaver saying that it was common knowledge that Weddle resides on KY 552.
Weddle, on the other hand, questioned Weaver on his strategy and mind set in the mayoral role, and questioned his answer regarding the growing homeless population in the city.
Weaver said homelessness is a problem and that city residents often deal with trespassing. He said policing areas common to trespassers and showing empathy to the homeless was necessary. Weddle focused on the mental health issues that many homeless people deal with, questioning Weaver’s statement of “policing.” Weddle said calling in the police was not the answer to the problem.
The two also clashed on a question about dilapidated and vacant buildings in downtown. Weaver said getting incentives with the state for improvements was one option, but that many owners either did not want to sell nor invest in restoring those buildings. Weddle responded that growth in downtown London was dependent on adequate parking.
“Most of the time you have to come from a back street to get on Main Street,” he said.
On the city’s infrastructure, Weddle said roads, sewer, police and fire departments needed support and that the city needed to be proactive in those areas. Weaver said having served on city council, he was familiar with the budget and would “reach out to federal and state for funding,” adding, “We’ve made efforts.”
Weaver explained the city council had nothing to do with writing or receiving grants — stating the Mayor’s office was responsible for that.
Weddle questioned who was designated to write grants, adding that he had checked on some of the requests and that “London has requested two grants in 16 years.”
“We have to generate funds, not from taxation, but through the budget. We’re maxed out — we will have to rely on the state and federal grants to assist us.”
Weddle said he would promote London as a “business friendly” city with incentives to encourage growth and not cost potential businesses from spending additional money during the process. Weaver responded that the city council had cut some fees associated with business operations and that he viewed London as a friendly town that welcomed potential businesses. Both said the city has some old ordinances that need to be reviewed and updated, accordingly.
When it comes to offering the youth opportunities to stay in their hometown, both advocate for educational programs or mentoring programs so youth can explore their vocational options. Weddle said he would welcome youth coming to spend the day with local businesses to learn their options. Weaver said he wanted youth to be involved in city activities and “encourage them now.”
While retaining the younger generation locally is an issue, so is the options for the aging population.
“For the 55 and older, housing is almost at a critical point,” Weaver said. “That’s why we’re working with the Gilberts with IGOT Communities — to have more residential areas in the city.”
Weddle said he would work with local programs as well.
“I will work with OPAC, IGOT, assisted living and nursing homes,” he said. “We need to look at nursing homes, because most of them are full.”
Weaver closed the session by stating that he would work with the people of the city for its further growth and success.
“I’m a ‘hands on ‘guy,” he said. “All I’ve ever known is hard work. But as mayor, I will be accessible to the people of London.”
Weddle had the last statement, saying that there have been too many negatives.
“I have a positive attitude, and I will lead,” he said. “I will have an open door.”
