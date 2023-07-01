The first six months of London Mayor Randall Weddle’s term have brought many changes to the city.
Weddle outlined many of the advancements and future endeavors to members of the London Rotary Club last Wednesday.
He emphasized the “service above self” motto of the Rotary Club, thanking them for their dedication to the community.
Weddle updated Rotary Club members on progress in the city, stating that “miles of water lines” have been replaced and paving is still underway in sections of the city.
“We’ve been looking at the infrastructure in the city, we’ve reorganized some departments and put in new policies to better protect the employees and the residents,” he said. “We have gotten $2.5 million in grant money to update the infrastructure in the city. We took up one water line that had been there since 1931 — that was over on 7th Street.”
He said he sought the city’s top government seat because he wants to improve the quality of life for residents.
“I didn’t do this because I wanted the $45,000-a-year job,” he said. “I did it because I want to make our community better and I believe we’ve made great strides in the last six months.”
But Weddle also sees the many needs remaining in the city and county. He voiced concern for the housing shortage, activities for youth, and growth of the city through annexation.
“There’s a lot of things we need to address in our city. One of the things I’m striving to do is a senior citizen center. I told the federal level guys and state guys that before I leave office, I want to see a senior center where they can walk, swim year round,” he said. “And youth activities so we can keep them out of trouble and give the correct mentorship.”
Some announcements regarding the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program are in the works as well, Weddle added. He said the police, school system, county and D.A.R.E. board are working to merge with partnerships to impact the youth in the community.
“We’ve got a lot of big announcements as far as our economic development, a lot of good companies coming in that’s looking at London,” he added. “Greer Park, there’s fixing to be a 350,000 square foot building in there — a great company out of England is going to be structured in that building. A lot of great things as we partner with Paula (Thompson, executive director of London Laurel County Economic Development Authority) here to develop for the generations to come and the generations here now.”
He contrasted Somerset’s population to London’s, stating he wondered why their population per capita is 54,000 to London’s 34,000.
“There’s a lot of things people in the community want, but first they have to understand how the numbers work,” Weddle said. “People say, we want a Chick-Fil-A or we want a Target. First of all, they look at the size of your city. They don’t look at your county. The county could have 200,000 and it doesn’t matter. The first question they ask is how many people are in your city.”
Weddle explained that industries prefer locating in city limits, primarily because of decreased tax rates for larger businesses, required fire and water protection and service, and other services.
“In our last census, London had a little over 7,000 people. We need over 10,000 in order for us to reach out and get grants that’s needed and for us to really shine in the state and get better things for the seniors and other citizens,” he said.
That is why the city has undertaken annexation — one means of expanding the city’s population. Weddle said that is one of his goals is to achieve that, so residents don’t have to leave the area to buy items not available in London.
“Right now we’re in a housing dilemma in the area,” Weddle added. “Right now if an apartment is listed in city limits, they will have 75 people asking about that apartment by that night. Same thing for houses.”
But seeing the growth has inspired investors to look hard at London for future growth. He used his own business, WB Transport, as an example.
“When I started building that, I was asked what I needed. I told them 250 people starting out,” he said. “They said, no way, you’re not going to get that. But we announced we were taking applications and — no joke — within a week, we had 475 applications.”
Vacant storefronts in downtown London was one question asked to Weddle, who replied that the city is seeking grants to help the owners revamp and update those buildings, if needed. He added that city leaders want to revive downtown and make it a place where people want to come.
“London Downtown does a great job but they’re only focused on a strip of downtown,” he said. “I have to be a mayor for the entire city and that means if the street needs to be addressed or the infrastructure needs to be addressed, we have to do that.”
Weddle also responded to questions about the National Historic Registry regarding buildings that could be eligible for that program. He said he had asked council members to review those qualifications and is in process of establishing a committee to address that.
He also responded to the Community Center/City Hall situation, explaining that City Hall has reached capacity for record storage and is required to keep all records. That prompts the need for more space. He also said that the London Police Department has black mold and is in desperate need for more space. Weddle added that both buildings are “old and falling apart.”
“So we have come up with a solution in the city. How do I take City Hall and PD (police department) and put them in something that is cost effective for taxpayers,” he said. “Taxpayers is always my number one thought when we do anything in the city. I don’t want to use or abuse or lavishly spend like governments like to do with people’s tax dollars.”
He said the Historical Society is interested in purchasing the City Hall building, which would allow the city to purchase and build a city-plex to house City Hall, London Police and Laurel Dispatch. That would then free up the police station building for demolition and more parking for the London Community Center, which borders the current police department building. Weddle added that another option is to move the police department into the City Hall building and add 4,000 square feet to the existing building.
Weddle added the 911 Dispatch Center needs additional equipment and has no room in their current location. He said Dispatch needs six consoles but only have room for four. With 93,000 calls last year, the need for more stations is imperative, as well as space to accommodate the need.
“There’s a lot of stuff we need to update,” he said.
