Soup, salad and sandwich — a balanced nutritious meal for any time of day or night.
That’s what London’s newest eatery is bringing to the area with its grand opening on Monday.
McAlister’s Deli celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony — adding another choice for diners, both local and just passing through.
Whether you prefer turkey, chicken, ham or beef, McAlister’s has the offering to meet your taste buds’ cravings. The selections offer wraps, sandwich breads of various choices, cheeses, and veggies to entice even the pickiest of eaters.
Soups, often a rare commodity in fast food and drive-thru restaurants, experiences a revival with six varieties. Chicken and Gnocchi, Broccoli and Cheddar, Country Potato, Chicken Tortilla, Chili and Veggie Chili offer a range of tastes and textures.
Baked potatoes even take on a new look with their six choices of plain buttered potato or those filled with delicious choices of meat, cheese and veggies.
The side dishes also offer some healthy choices, with broccoli, mac-n-cheese, chips, potato salad, garden and Ceaser salads, and fresh fruit. Round out your meal with a cookie, carrot cake, brownie or Oreo cheesecake.
McAlister’s offers a pickup window for those calling in or using their mobile app. There is no drive-thru service — just pickup for orders already placed.
Whatever your taste, McAlister’s is here to serve and please.
