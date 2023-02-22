Weather Alert

...Gusty Southwest Winds This Afternoon and Evening... Gusty southwest winds, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph, are expected to develop by early afternoon as stronger winds above the surface are mixed to the ground ahead of an approaching disturbance. The threat for gusty winds will continue into the evening, when an area of showers is expected to lead to slightly stronger wind gusts into the 30 to 40 mph range. Secure outdoor objects as the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few tree limbs could be blown down and lead to isolated power outages.