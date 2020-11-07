McConnell, 78, drew huge support from President Donald Trump in Kentucky, which was the first state called for the president.
“Tonight, Kentuckians said we’re keeping a front row seat in the Senate,” McConnell said.
However, depending on what happens in Senate races, McConnell’s role as majority leader is far from a sure bet. Democrats have an eye on overturning the Republican-led Senate. Securing the Senate majority will be vital for the winner of the presidency. Senators confirm administration nominees, including the Cabinet, and can propel or stall the White House agenda. With Republicans now controlling the chamber, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency because the vice president can break a tie.
In his victory speech, McConnell said the next president will have to unite the country.
“We don’t yet know which presidential candidate will begin a new term in January," he said. “We don’t know which party will control the Senate. But some things are certain already. We know grave challenges will remain before us, challenges that could not care less about our political polarization. We know our next president will need to unite the country, even as we all continue to bring different ideas and commitments to the table."
He also took on those who were taking on the U.S. Constitution.
“This is no time to attack our constitution like some outdated relic,” he said. “These are the times it was made for ... this is no time to declare war on our institutions because one side is angry that the framers made it hard to achieve radical change.”
McConnell may have received a boost by ushering in Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court late in the campaign. Not even a record $90 million campaign from McGrath kept McConnell from retaining his seat.
COVID-19 didn’t seem to hurt the longest-running Senator in Republican history either although it may damage other Republican senators. The virus certainly altered voting patterns across the country and may even delay results in some of the background states.
McGrath, despite being able to blitz the airwaves with advertisement, couldn’t put much of a dent in the McConnell machine that has kept him in office since 1985.
Known for aggressively going after his opponents, McConnell maintained that strategy against McGrath, who lost a bid for the U.S. House of Representatives to Republican Andy Barr in 2018. McConnell’s campaign painted her as an extreme liberal who was an abortion activist and using a recording of her saying she was “further left than anyone in Kentucky.”
