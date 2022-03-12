WASHINGTON, D.C. (KT) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine crisis is heavy on the mind and attention of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell these days — especially because of how the Biden Administration has handled matters in eastern Europe.
McConnell said he is “particular frustrated with the administration being so cautious” and not acting in a timely fashion when it knew there were 190,000 Russian troops at the Ukraine border, ready to invade.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kentucky Today in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, McConnell said “you could tell they were so occupied with Putin’s mindset that they refused to do things until after the invasion, which makes them less effective.”
Adding to McConnell’s frustration is “the whole issue of getting (old Russian) MIGS in Poland into the Ukraine — it shouldn’t be that complicated.
“I think the way (Ronald) Reagan would have looked at this is strength is not a provocation — being strong is not a provocation,” McConnell surmised. “They (administration) seem to think anything we do further provokes the Russians. We need to be getting them (Ukrainians) equipment in every conceivable way possible. And other kinds of military equipment. Former Soviet countries on the other side of the NATO line are anxious to send and we ought to be leading the way.”
War on fossil fuels
McConnell said he thinks “it is absurd is that, even though I support not buying any more Russian oil, it is not going to have an impact. This administration is making it harder to produce domestically. We were exporting oil and gas in 2019 — meeting our own needs and exporting oil and gas — and as soon as they get in office they kill the Keystone pipeline and they say no more leases on public land.
“(President) Biden, as I recited on the floor this morning (Thursday), continues to have basically an all-out war on fossil fuels.
“Europe is much greener politically than we are. The Germans are going in a totally different direction, reopening their nuclear plants, importing coal, increasing military spending. Germany was the greenest country in Europe, now all of a sudden Vladimir Putin has cured them.
“Our biggest challenge at the moment is to get the president to be more supportive sooner with everything the Ukrainians need, which doesn’t mean sending American troops in — we’re not going to do that. It doesn’t mean a no-fly zone or Ukraine enforced by American personnel. We’re not going to do that.
“They have demonstrated a desire to fight and I think their president is an inspiration to people around the world. They have seen the face of evil — there is evil in the world, and ignoring it does not make it go away.”
Putin's attacks strengthen NATO
Although McConnell harbors no thoughts that Putin will relent his attack on Ukraine, he said Putin’s actions have strengthened NATO. There’s been a complete transformation of German politics.” McConnell added that Finland and Sweden, two countries that are not part of NATO, are rethinking their traditional neutral position. None of this worked out the way Putin hoped it would. He’s had a bad experience in Ukraine and I think that will continue.”
As for the oil crisis, gas prices “were way up before this,” McConnell noted. “Now trying to blame the Russians for this spike in oil crisis, but the Russians have only been in Ukraine a couple of weeks. Oil prices have been going through the roof all year long. It’s because of our cracking down on domestic sources."
McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, pointed out that inflation set “another modern record last month.
“Prices skyrocketed another 0.8 percent in February alone. That comes out to 7.9 percent inflation year on year. The worst inflation in 40 years. And it keeps getting worse, not better.
“This has been a painful pattern throughout President Biden’s tenure. We’ve now had nine straight months of inflation higher than 5 percent.
“And remember, three weeks ago, before the crisis in Europe, Democrats were already in a political panic over gas prices and desperately talking about a gas tax holiday.
“Three weeks ago, before the crisis in Europe, the average price of a gallon of gas had already shot up more than a dollar from when President Biden was sworn in.
“President Biden spent two years campaigning on hostility to American energy. Now he’s spent 14 months putting that hostility into action. And Democrats’ reckless spending that’s fueled across-the-board inflation has made Americans’ pain at the pump even worse.
“But in the last few days, the Biden Administration has tried to invent some laugh-out-loud revisionist history.
“They are trying to rebrand the entire increase in gas prices on their watch as an effect of Putin’s recent invasion of Ukraine. They want to blame 14 months of gas price increases on the last two weeks of turmoil. Washington Democrats’ war on domestic energy long predates Putin’s war on Ukraine.
“If the Biden Administration had spent 14 months promoting American energy instead of attacking our production and fueling inflation, we would be better positioned to push back on Putin at a less painful cost to American families.
“The President’s team wants to pretend this lengthy problem only started two weeks ago. But American families have been paying for Democrats’ bad policies for a lot longer than that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.