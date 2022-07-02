LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell took exception to President Joe Biden’s criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling Thursday while speaking to reporters who were huddled with NATO allies in Madrid.
President Biden said the Supreme Court’s decision ending a constitutional right to abortion is “destabilizing."
“Attacking a core American institution like the Supreme Court from the world stage is below the dignity of the President,” McConnell said. “Beyond that, President Biden’s attacks on the Court are unmerited and dangerous. He’s upset that the Court said the people, through their elected representatives, will have a say on abortion policy. That does not destabilize democracy – it affirms it. By contrast, it is behavior like the President’s that undermines equal justice and the rule of law.”
McConnell indicated that President Biden’s remarks were used to shield himself from criticism about the direction of the U.S.
“The President launched this inappropriate attack when he was asked about whether or not we are on the right track as a country,” McConnell said. “The President needs to take a look in the mirror. The Supreme Court isn’t responsible for inflation, high gas prices, crime in the streets or chaos at the border. He is. No amount of blame shifting on the global stage will change that.”
Biden said he would support changing the Senate filibuster rules, which require 60 votes to pass most legislation, to allow bringing a bill extending nationwide abortion protections to pass by simple majority, although Democrats don't have sufficient votes in the Senate for that.
