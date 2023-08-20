Battling the drug epidemic in southeastern Kentucky is taking steps forward with numerous programs that are expanding into more rural counties.
Volunteers of America in Manchester is one avenue for those changes to assist those battling addiction and recovery measures, and their services are reaching into neighboring communities.
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) — also known as "The Drug Czar" — visited the region on Thursday to make announcements regarding those expansions.
Joining McConnell at a roundtable discussion were Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Senate Speaker Robert Stivers.
Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO of the VOA Mid-States, said VOA had invested $20 million in the region with federal, state and local funding, and created 50 jobs.
"We have the Freedom House, transitional housing, family crisis center, and a re-entry program," she said. "We also have a recovery community center in Rockcastle, Pulaski and Lincoln counties. We have restorative justice service office in London and Mayor Suzie Razmus had announced a recovery re-entry program office to be located in City Hall and a project at the Corbin EKU campus."
But the success of the Freedom House in Manchester — which serves pregnant and recovering women — is expanding its services as well.
"The Freedom House is often at its capacity," she said. "We are doubling its size to accommodate the need of the area with funding from the General Assembly," she said. "We will serve 150 families over a year."
Hancock added that battling the opioid crisis in the region "takes everyone" and expanding and expanded services are the key to success.
McConnell, who has spearheaded federal funding for recovery purposes in the region, said he was pleased with the programs to assist the addition problem.
"This began as a relationship with Senator Stivers and Jennifer Hancock with VOA," he said. "You send money and sometimes you wonder how it helped. We're here today to celebrate the success, the outstanding success of this program that was done through federal, state and local support."
Gupta added that the recovery programs advocated by VOA are "good evidence-based work."
"This is where the rubber meets the road and people's lives are saved," he said. "When people are incarcerated and get released, they get help with treatment and recovery through housing, food security and transportation to and from work."
During the COVID crisis, overdose deaths increased. But Gupta said through the interventions of treatment and recovery, "There has been a flattening of overdose deaths."
McConnell responded to a question regarding the overdose situation in Kentucky by stating, "There has been a 1.1% decline in overdose deaths. We've been doubling down on that. We have to make sure that appropriate agencies have Naloxone available because every life is worth saving."
McConnell has made it a priority to engage with ONDCP and has hosted previous Drug Czars to hear from Kentuckians about their experiences and innovative work combating the epidemic of substance abuse. Last year, at Senator McConnell’s invitation, Director Gupta joined the Senator for visits to Louisville and Bowling Green.
With a long history of working with local, state and federal partners, Senator McConnell has helped deliver over $650 million of federal funding to support Kentucky’s prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts.
