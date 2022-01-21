U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell is welcoming Kentuckians who will be in Washington on Friday for the 49th annual March For Life that marks the anniversary of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.
“Tomorrow, our nation’s capital will once again host many thousands of Americans gathering peacefully to support the most basic human right — the right to life,” he said Thursday on the Senate floor.
The rally will be in-person this year after it went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. March For Life organizers are bringing in some big names like actor and producer Kirk Cameron and Duck Dynasty star Lisa Robertson to speak this year.
“For 49 years, the March for Life has united people from diverse backgrounds, different faiths, and all 50 states. They celebrate the dignity of human life and confront the ways our society fails to protect it,” McConnell said. “This year, the marchers will arrive in a Washington controlled by a Democratic Party that has grown increasingly radical on this issue.
“Today’s Democrats work overtime to keep our country one of just seven nations on the planet that have abortion on demand even after unborn children can feel pain. Our shameful company includes China and North Korea. Fewer than 30% of Americans endorse this view, but Democrats have made it party dogma.”
The pre-rally on the National Mallis from from 11 a.m. to noon. Then the rally will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. followed by a march to the Supreme Court.
“On President Biden’s watch, Washington Democrats have even turned against the longstanding, bipartisan Hyde Amendment. Both parties used to agree that at least federal taxpayers should not be forced to fund abortions,” McConnell said.
“Now Democrats on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue have declared war on even this,” he said.
“So I warmly welcome the marchers from Kentucky and across the country. This radical version of the Democratic Party needs to hear your voices more than ever.”
