FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed legislation Friday that would increase the number of counties subject to post-election audits by the Attorney General’s office, but also reduce the number of campaign finance reports in non-election years.
In his veto message, the governor did not speak against the provision raising the post-election audits from six to 12 counties, but instead concentrated on the campaign finance aspect.
“I am vetoing Senate Bill 216 because it reduces transparency in our elections,” he said. “Senate Bill 216 requires candidates for legislative office to file only annual campaign finance reports in years they are not running for reelection. Candidate financial reports are what provide transparency to the people of Kentucky who elect these officials. Without quarterly reports, candidates will be able to draft bills and serve on interim legislative committees, while receiving donations in secret.
“Studies have shown that legislators prioritize the interests of their donors, and more money is flowing into political races than ever before. As a result, it is more important than ever to maintain transparency and accountability in our elections.”
Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, who worked with the Democratic governor on changes for the 2020 elections to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, issued a statement saying he was very disappointed in the action.
“This measure doubles the number of counties subject to post-election audit; moves up to January 1, 2024, full transition to universal paper ballots statewide; and places voting machines under video surveillance during non-voting hours of election periods. These are nonpartisan, common-sense reforms that will improve our election process, as well as public confidence in that process.
“Just yesterday, the governor noted, rightly, that election policy ought to be made in a bipartisan fashion. Well, every single Democratic senator voted for this bill, along with 27 Republicans. More House Democrats voted for it than against it as well. If the governor will not be part of bipartisan policy-making, he at least ought not to obstruct it. Following his rejection of this bipartisan agreement, I hope all of these legislators will vote in bipartisan fashion to override his unfortunate veto.”
Lawmakers return to Frankfort next week, April 13 and 14, where they can consider overriding any of the governor’s vetoes.
