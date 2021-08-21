It was a memorable day on two counts for Conley. He was sworn into office by Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton, who shortly before the investiture also performed a private wedding ceremony for Conley and his new wife Melanie.
Justice Conley was elected in November 2020 to serve the 7th Supreme Court District, which is made up of Kentucky’s 22 eastern-most counties. Conley is the first justice from northeastern Kentucky to sit on the bench in more than 70 years with the last being Simeon Willis in the 1930s. He later became a Kentucky governor.
Before he began serving on the state’s highest court, Conley spent 26 years as a trial court judge for Greenup and Lewis counties, which make up the 20th Judicial Circuit/District.
He was appointed to fill a vacancy in District Court for those two counties in 1994 and was then elected to the seat for three successive terms.
In 2006, he was elected as a Circuit Court judge for Greenup and Lewis, serving there until his election to the Supreme Court. While a circuit judge, he presided over the Greenup/Lewis Drug Court, which was recognized by the National Drug Court Institute in 2010 as a mentor court to help train Drug Court personnel from throughout the eastern United States.
After taking the oath of office and having his robe put on by his wife, Conley addressed the crowd, which packed the Supreme Court chambers.
“It is my sincerest wish that during my term, all three branches of government will work together across party and philosophical lines, respecting each other’s equal but different roles that we play in the government of the commonwealth, in order to make it the best and strongest we can. We owe that to ourselves, to our fellow Kentuckians, and to future Kentuckians.”
He told those on hand, “I promise to be fair and honest, and to do my best to live up to the expectations you have shown. I will look to God and my conscience for direction and guidance.”
Conley concluded his remarks by quoting Hall of Fame baseball player Lou Gehrig: “I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of this Earth.”
He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from the University of Kentucky in 1981 and a juris doctor from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University in 1984. He worked his way through UK and his first year of law school as a steelworker for Armco Steel Inc. in Ashland.
