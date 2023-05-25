A large quantity of illicit drugs are off the street, following a drug investigation by Kentucky State Police troopers in Sunday.
A traffic stop along Arthur Ridge Road by KSP troopers on Sunday morning resulted in the discovery of a quarter gram of methamphetamine in a vehicle with the driver being charged with being under the influence. Further investigation revealed that the meth had been purchased from a residence on Chapel Road in East Bernstadt.
That led to KSP Trooper Trey Lovins obtaining a search warrant for the residence, and once inside, troopers found over 1.15 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, four firearms, digital scales and cash.
Billy C. Hurley Jr., 58, of London, was inside the residence and charged with trafficking controlled substance (under 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in controlled substance — heroin, trafficking in marijuana (under 8 oz.), two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $25,000 cash.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday in Laurel District Court.
Billy Hurley Sr., who was also in the residence, was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant and subsequently released from the Laurel County Correctional Center the same day after posting bond.
Assisting at the scene were lead investigator Trp. Trey Lovins along with Troopers Blake Pennington, Logan Mallory, Ben Allen and Brian Maupin and K-9 Gunner. Also assisting were officers with the London Police Department and deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Trp. Lovins continues the investigation.
