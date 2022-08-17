Crafters will soon have their heyday in London with the opening of Michael’s craft and hobby store later this month.
According to a post by the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, the store announced its grand opening date for Friday, Aug. 26.
The announcement is good news for area crafters — many of whom have driven to other cities for crafting and hobby supplies since the closing of London’s Handmade for You several years ago.
When questioning residents in the area of their hopes for new businesses over the past several years, Michael’s has been a constant suggestion — especially for those who make their own crafts or hobbyists.
If your interests range from art to framing, Michael’s offers a wide variety of supplies to suit your individual needs. Home decor, scrapbooking, florals and other items are always on hand to assist you DIY needs.
The London store is located in the London Shopping Center off KY 192 near Tractor Supply — housed in the former Gordman’s building.
Michael’s was founded in 1973 and currently has over 1,200 stores in North America and Canada.
