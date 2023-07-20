LONDON — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Michigan man has pleaded guilty to a 2021 home invasion.
This past week, Jamie Patrick Laufenberg, 51, of Melvindale, Michigan, pled guilty to first-degree burglary with a proposed 20-year-long sentence to be extended to 25 years due to a first-degree persistent felony offender charge.
The case involved an incident which occurred on May 31, 2021, in which Laufenberg entered a residence two miles south of London while the homeowners were asleep.
According to LCSO, they awakened to a man standing at the foot of the bed armed with a shotgun. He fled from the scene on foot.
The investigation was conducted by Deputy Tommy Huston, who arrested and charged Laufenberg based on leads developed during its course.
Final sentencing is slated for July 24 in Laurel County Circuit Court.
