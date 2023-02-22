Whether it’s a hug or a high-five, Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer Brad Mink is always ready and willing to interact with students and staff at East Bernstadt Independent School.
Now in his fourth year as SRO at the northern county elementary and middle school, “Officer Mink” is an institution — a familiar and trusted face that stands out in the crowd.
Last week, Mink was honored during “National SRO Appreciation Week,” being the recipient of cards, posters and treats from students.
“Every grade level made me a gift of appreciation for the job I do,” Mink said. “It made me feel like I was making a good impression on their lives.”
But for Mink, making a good impression is vital to his role as SRO. He steps out to teach positivity classes for students, he is there to assist with school activities and to be that guiding force that he believes needs to be emphasized for better communications between police and the public.
Mink is just as happy to be at the school as the staff and students are to have him there. Even before the state legislature required police to be in schools, Mink was already in place to be the stability and security in a time when school safety remains a top issue.
But Mink sees his job as SRO as a means to positively portray the true mission of law enforcement — to help in time of need.
“My greatest joy as an SRO is being able to provide something positive to a child that makes an impact and influence they will carry with them the remainder of their life,” Mink said. “To do that, I have to have a relationship with the children.”
That relationship is well established and very obvious as Mink walks down the hallway. Not a child or staff goes by that he doesn’t smile and speak, not a hug or high-five goes unnoticed. Instead, Mink often initiates conversation in order to break the barrier that often is associated with police officers. His laughter is contagious and his friendly misdemeanor is the key to his success — and to his personal mission of encouraging children to pursue positive actions and outcomes.
“I teach a class to the fifth-graders that’s called ‘Better Me.’ Instead of D.A.R.E., I do this,” he said. “This class is about taking responsibility, decision making and consequences.”
Examples of that are teaching children the dangers of drug and substance abuse, having self-respect and making good decisions.
“I tell them that there is always a consequence for everything we do. We make a bad decision, there’s a bad consequence. We make a good decision, there’s a good consequence.”
In a time when excuses are used rather than accepting blame for one’s actions, Mink believes that instilling self respect and choosing wisely is imperative to influence the lives of children.
“You can make one mistake and it can change your life forever,” he said.
Mink has been with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office for 11 years but he jumped at the chance to serve as SRO for East Bernstadt School.
“I went to school here and my mother works here now,” he said. “This school and the teachers and people made me who I am today. I love the smallness of the school — it gives me a better relationship with the children.”
In fact, the D.A.R.E. Program is one influence from his school days that inspired him to become involved with law enforcement.
“I had interactions with police as a kid — programs like D.A.R.E. and others,” he explained. “I just always wanted to be a police officer since then.”
But his public service as a police officer isn’t the only service that Mink gives back to his community. He has served as a referee and coach for 18 years and was the baseball coach at North Laurel High School. His wife is a teacher at Sublimity and Keavy as well as the softball coach at South Laurel High School.
Now with a 5-month-old daughter of his own, the mission of policing has even more meaning.
“They made a poster with my picture on it and had kids who were interested in being a police officer to sign it,” he said. “There were 70 signatures on that poster. That meant a lot of me because that makes me think I’ve been a positive influence on them.”
