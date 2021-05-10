Mobile vaccination centers will be set up in the Tri-County this week. The mobile units are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.
The mobile units are being brought to the area by the Kentucky Department of Health and Wild Health, who is managing the units.
The units will return to the same location in three weeks to give the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
This week’s stops in the Tri-County:
Tuesday
New Salem Baptist Church, 2182 N. Laurel Road, London
Firestone, 1 Firestone Boulevard, Williamsburg
Wednesday
Firestone, 1 Firestone Boulevard, Williamsburg
Saturday
Freedom Christian Fellowship, 248 Bullock Road, London
Canadatown Community Fellowship, 95 Log Cabin Road, Williamsburg
__
FEMA also has a vaccination location at the Laurel County Extension Office, 200 County Extension Road in London, that remains open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.