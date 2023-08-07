The London City Council meeting for today, Monday, Aug. 7 has been rescheduled for later this month due to the death of a council member's spouse.
Mayor Randall Weddle issued the notice on the City of London's Facebook page early Monday morning with the following statement:
Public Announcement:
Dear Residents of London,
We regret to inform you that the scheduled London City Council meeting on August 7th, 2023, has been canceled due to an unfortunate event. One of our esteemed council members has experienced the loss of their beloved spouse. In this time of grief and sorrow, we extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Young Family.
Out of respect for the family during this difficult period, the regular meeting has been postponed. However, we recognize the importance of addressing crucial matters affecting our community. Therefore, a special called meeting has been scheduled for August 23rd, 2023, at 5:30 PM.
We kindly request your understanding and support as we come together to support our council member and their family during this trying time. Your participation in the rescheduled meeting will be highly valued, as we continue to work together for the betterment of London.
Thank you for your understanding and compassion.
Sincerely,
Office of the Mayor and the London City Council"
