The tragic death of a London native on Friday leaves an empty spot in the lives of many residents in the area.
Funeral services for Donna Butt Moore were held on Monday, Jan. 16 at Bowling Funeral Home.
Moore was a field assistant for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell for 14 years. She suffered a heart attack on Friday morning while working in her office.
McConnell attended Moore’s service, making remarks about her dedication to her community. He released the following statement on Friday after hearing of her untimely death:
“Elaine and I were heartbroken to learn the tragic news that Donna Butt-Moore, my office’s longtime field assistant in London, Kentucky, passed away suddenly today. Donna was the rock of my team’s Eastern Kentucky field office, helping constituents piece through federal paperwork, answering calls from concerned Kentuckians, and welcoming every visitor with a smile. During my frequent trips to her part of Kentucky, she helped every event run smoothly and became an indispensable part of my work in the region.
“Donna’s passion was hospitality, whether it was assisting her neighbors during her day job as a field assistant or helping friends and family plan parties and dinners after work. She made every visitor, constituent, and fellow staff member feel at home. After fourteen years of service with my team, she leaves behind colleagues who became family. Elaine and I offer our deepest condolences to Donna’s husband, Doug, her brothers, Bruce and Bub, her beloved nieces and nephews, and everyone else who knew and adored this exceptional public servant, woman, and friend.”
Moore was also well known in her church and community. She was a member of Soul’s Harbor Church and also assisted with LaDonna’s Catering services.
There were many tributes to Moore over the weekend. Her co-worker and long-time friend, Donna Baker, said she loved Moore not only as a co-worker but as a person.
“I’m devastated,” Baker said. “Martina and I will miss you most.”
Daniel Carmack also was among those who honored Moore.
“Remembering everyone’s friend and community servant, Donna Butt-Moore. We are going to miss your smile, your encouragement and your involvement in our community. Thank you for being my friend and being such a sweet soul. Rest In Peace. We will see you soon!”
Tim Smith has known Moore for many years and also paid tribute to her memory.
“So saddened at the sudden loss of Donna Butt-Moore this morning. I have known Donna and her family since the early 70s. We were neighbors, attended church together, she & her husband Doug were real estate clients, and she was a well known face in our community. Donna was quiet, kind, sweet-natured, helpful and Christ-like above all. Her presence will be sorely missed. Prayers for Doug, her brothers Bruce and Bubba, and her nieces & nephews.”
Moore was buried in Richmond on Tuesday morning in a private ceremony.
