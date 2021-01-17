“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” Beshear said. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”
The governor said 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered. Of those doses, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.
The positivity rate was at 12.09% and the death toll now stands at 3,061 since the start of the virus on March 6. There are currently 1,644 hospitalized with 392 in ICU and 203 on a ventilator.
Top counties with the most positive cases Friday are: Jefferson, Oldham, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties reported 160 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 584.
To view the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, details on school reopening, executive orders, vaccine distribution, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
