“We’re reporting 4,009 new cases of COVID-19,” he said in a video posted to Facebook Friday afternoon. “We were reporting only 200 cases per day, just 33 days ago.”
He said there were currently more than 1,400 Kentuckians hospitalized due to COVID. “Hospitals are filling up, or are entirely full, all across the commonwealth. We have nearly 400 Kentuckians in the ICU fighting for their life, and we’ve had 12 additional Kentuckians die, including a 31-year-old from Warren County and a 37-year-old from Henderson.”
Between August 6 and August 13, there have been 19,958 new cases of the coronavirus, 60 more deaths, and the state’s positivity rate has risen more than one full percent, and now stands at 11.83%, according to state public health officials.
The pandemic total number of cases is 512,224 since the first one was reported on March 6, 2020, and the number of deaths has risen to 7,426.
“I don’t know how else to put this,” the governor said, “This is getting your friends, your family members, your neighbors, sick. Some of them aren’t going to make it. I need you to do your part. Please care about each other more than you care about political arguments. Get vaccinated, wear a mask. The lives of those around you depend on it. We have got to prove that we care more about one another than the things we see on cable news. Do the right thing.”
The governor’s statements on vaccinations have received the backing of 5th District Congressman Hal Rogers. In an interview with the Kentucky Primary Care Association, the Somerset Republican said he has been talking with hospital officials. “They all say that the biggest influx of new cases are people who are not vaccinated. So, I’m saying, get your shot. Today!”
One day after the FDA approved an additional COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised people, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group recommended on Friday that those with a weakened immune system get the booster. An estimated 2.7% of adults in the United States are immunocompromised, according to the CDC.
It includes organ transplant recipients, cancer patients undergoing treatment that compromises their immune system, as well as people with immunodeficiency syndromes, such as HIV.
Gov. Beshear is expected to hold a press conference to update the COVID-19 situation, Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.