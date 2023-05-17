The sights of London and Somerset will soon be seen around the world on a national cable network as filming took place in London this week.
RNR Media crews were set up in the James Rose Building on Main Street this week to film “Night Lily,” which Eric Michael Kochmer, line producer, said will air over Lifetime network later this year.
“This is the third film RNR Media has done in southeastern Kentucky,” Kochner said. “The first was “An Amish Christmas” and the other was “Sparks.”
Although “Night Lily” will air on Lifetime, RNR Media produces “small network TV films” — that includes Lifetime as well as other networks.
“Night Lily” is the story of an advertising creative director, Lily Loftusis, who has finally made her mark on the advertising world, being featured as the cover story for Advantage Advertising magazine. But just when Lily thinks her life is taking a turn for the better, her personal and professional life take a hit that challenges her in seeking her dreams.
Lily’s boss, Henry, takes a vacation in Big Bear and then decides he is going to retire. That pits Lily against her arch-rival, Victor, for the top job, causing her to fight for the job she’s always dreamed of while competing against Victor and his ruthless assistant, Maria.
Complicating the situation even more is Lily’s personal life. While dealing with the competitiveness of the workplace, Lily must also find time for her new love interest, Ben. How the story ends will remain a mystery until the film airs.
The attraction of filmmakers to Kentucky has been realized through incentives offered by the state to draw more attention to the rich and native beauty of the area. With its abundant lakes, mountains, farmlands and flatlands, Kentucky also offers a colorful history dating back to its first well-known frontiersman, Daniel Boone. Throw in the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln, Muhammad Ali, Loretta Lynn and the Country Music Highway, the Kentucky Derby, Mammoth Cave and uncountable other attractions, and Kentucky has a wealth of opportunities and incentives to draw tourism to the area.
For Kochmer, his first visit to Kentucky has been a welcoming one. The crews have been set up at Lee’s Ford Marina in Somerset, where much of the filming has taken place. He said some of the scenes being filmed in London are inside the James Rose Building as well as some outside shots.
“This whole area has been pleasant. It’s a nice breath of fresh air compared to some of the larger cities we’ve been in,” he said. “Sometimes we have trouble finding a business or place to let us film, but the people here have been more than accommodating.”
While Kochmer manages the production end of the movie filming, actors, directors and crew members were busy setting the scenes and filming some of the movie.
But even with all the modern technological advances, some of the basic features of filmmaking still exists. The director called out to actors to take their spots, while the clapboard — or film slate — with the take number set the stage for the filming to begin. Other crew were busy moving props, light boards and other equipment to ensure the best quality shots.
There are many myths to filmmaking, Kochmer said.
“Our basic day is 12 hours of filming,” Kochmer said, “and it does involve a lot of sitting around and waiting. It’s not always as glamorous as people think when they see the movie.”
Other aspects to film making are sometimes unknown to the average TV and movie viewers. Kochmer, for example, has little to do with the actual film production — instead, he oversees the paperwork — payroll for crew and actors, expenses and other administrative duties. While he has done more on-scene productions, he has built his resume with a wide area of expertise that makes him more marketable to film companies. While he is currently employed through RNR Media, he is not tied down to one company but is sought by many for his experience in the various areas of the film making industry.
“I’ve traveled all over — I’m from Pennsylvania, which is still part of the Appalachian Mountains, and I see a lot of similarities in Kentucky,” he said. “But I’ve enjoyed being here — the people have been very welcoming.”
