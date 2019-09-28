MOVIE REVIEW:  Zellweger turns in an Oscar-worthy performance in portrayal of Judy Garland

(PG-13)
Three out of four stars
In the movies “The Queen,” “Young Victoria” and “Darkest Hour” the lives of three well-known historical figures were compartmentalized into specific years (or even just weeks) and, to their credit, none purported to be complete biographies. Good luck trying to make a standard issue feature film which could in any way cover the full lives of Queens Elizabeth II, Victoria I or Winston Churchill. It’s not remotely possible.
Director Rupert Goold and screenwriter Tom Edge (adapting the stage play “End of the Rainbow” by Peter Quilter) deserve high marks for doing the same thing with the late Judy Garland, the singer and actress best known for playing Dorothy Gale in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Identifying Garland with a “best known” tag might seem dismissive, as she went on to make other films (“Meet Me in St. Louis,” “A Star is Born”), had her own TV variety show and went on to become an LGBTQ icon. But most people only know her as the teen heroine from “The Wizard of Oz.”
Covering the last six months of Garland’s criminally short 47 years, “Judy” is an unvarnished tragedy which portrays her as both a victim of her childhood and the enemy of her own later years with a draining and electrifying performance by Renee Zellweger in the title role. Ask 100 serious movie fans who should play Garland in a movie and you’d be lucky if one of them said Zellweger.
After watching the movie, those same 100 people would be hard-pressed to name someone other than Zellweger. She completely owns this movie and will be a heavy favorite to win an Oscar for her performance.
Rarely has the unforgiving and ruthless nature of Hollywood’s “Golden Age” been so vividly displayed with such unflinching honesty and brutality as it is in “Judy.” Appearing as Garland in flashbacks as a teen during the production of “Oz” is Darci Shaw. She makes the most of her abbreviated screen time, mostly in the company of Richard Cordery as producer and MGM co-founder Louis B. Mayer.
Alternating between avuncular and terrorizing, Mayer reminds Judy (born Frances Gumm) she is merely an average girl from the Midwest who more or less got the role of Dorothy – despite being average looking — because she could sing (and original choice Shirley Temple wasn’t available). Scenes involving a contrived romance with Mickey Rooney and others with a stage manager from hell dispensing uppers and downers – give us a thumbnail history of Garland’s early career and the double edged sword of the movie business. You want to be famous? You might have to exchange your soul and self-respect.
Generally a crutch for a weak screenplay, flashback is a dicey narrative path to take but here it is entirely appropriate and thoroughly enlightening. Browbeating a 17-year-old girl while weight-shaming her is bound to leave permanent emotional scars and such was the case with Garland. She never had a chance.
With four marriages down in flames, unable to find work in the U.S. and still wanting to be the fulltime mother to her young children she shared with producer Sidney Luft (Rufus Sewell), Garland bites the bullet. She takes a gig in London at the “Talk of the Town” which, at the time, was a much coveted venue among top singers, including Frank Sinatra, British rockers and many up-and-coming Motown acts.
Still mistakenly believing she was a bankable Hollywood actress, Garland reluctantly accepted the offer as a stop-gap measure, unaware that British fans valued and revered her more as a singer than an actress. The five-week run sold out in record time.
During a long slow stretch in the middle act, Garland befriends two gay men after a show and their late night search for an open restaurant grinds the momentum to a screeching halt. It is the filmmakers’ only glaring misstep, but it’s a big one.
Whatever hiccups along the way Goold and Edge (and Zellweger) more than make up for it by not portraying Garland with softened corners or as a woman not in control of her own destiny. She had built a reputation of being someone difficult to work with and even when thrown this career lifeline she found a way to succumb to her demons and she screwed it up. Again.
“Judy” isn’t a fun movie to watch, but it is enlightening and is as much a statement on child abuse as it is an indictment against a branch of the entertainment industry which cares not a whit for the victims of their meat-grinding machine. Alfred Hitchcock once said he considered performers little more than cattle and “Judy” shows he wasn’t alone in that deplorable position and business model.
