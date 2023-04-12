Large trucks driving through downtown may soon be nil, as city council members approved a resolution that will route trucks along Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 192.
The resolution outlines the potential dangers for residents, motorists and children with the large vehicles utilizing U.S. 25 (part of which is Main Street) for their routes. Mayor Randall Weddle brought up the issue in January, with some resistance by council member Justin Young at the time. The proposed ordinance was dropped but conversations with the State Transportation Department resulted in an agreement for the City to create a resolution and the state placing signs to route the trucks around London rather than through it. This would alleviate semi trucks from going through downtown London by traveling along Hal Rogers Parkway to the 192-Bypass and back onto U.S. 25.
U.S. 25 was also mentioned in Ordinance 2023-18, which proposes the city annexing along U.S. 25 from its intersection with KY 1006 across from the Levi Jackson Park entrance southward to U.S. 25-E (Cumberland Parkway). According to the land survey, that would total 154.264 acres to be added to London City Limits. The annexation is along the roadway; only and any property holder can voluntarily request becoming part of the city. Only properties touching the roadway can currently be annexed into the city — those outlying properties must adjoin properties that have become part of the city.
Another area to become part of London City Limits is the Saddlebrook property at Boggs Road and KY 192. The ordinance states that the owners of Saddlebrook Properties LLC requested the annexation — which was approved unanimously.
Both actions were the second readings of the ordinances and received no opposition. The annexations will be effective on the day of publication in the local newspaper.
Changes to the existing ordinance for the hiring and firing of the City Clerk were also approved by council members. Mayor Randall Weddle pointed out that additions were underlined in the former ordinance, with deletions being “marked out.” The ordinance gives the Mayor the authority to fire and hire the city clerk — with the approval of city council, and to define that role as Human Resource Officer, City Finance Officer and City Treasurer. Additional duties include budget responsibilities, residency requirements and procedures for removal of office. This ordinance will replace Ordinance 2021-13 that gave the mayor full control over hiring and firing for that position. Monday’s reading is the first reading, meaning council members will have a second reading before the ordinance is published and becomes effective.
Council member Stacy Benge headed the conversation regarding establishing a historic preservation commission. Benge said other communities had established such commissions and he felt that Laurel County deserved a similar organization.
Councilman Kip Jervis agreed with the idea, stating that there are three historic preservation organizations existing within the community.
“We have the Historical Society in the old health department, the Genealogy Center at Heritage Hills and the museum at the park,” he said. “They are all in different locations. What I’d like to see is them all combined into one area and I would like to see that somewhere around the (Laurel County) public library.”
Mayor Randall Weddle asked Benge about the number of members on such a commission, with Benge replying that other communities similar in size to London typically have a five-member board. Weddle responded that he would not be opposed to having six members on that commission. Benge said he would delve into the issue more fully and would report back at the May meeting.
The council also held a 45-minute executive session regarding personnel and litigation, with no action taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.