A multi-car collision near mile marker 25 in Corbin has shut down northbound lanes on I-75.
Officials say five individuals were transported to Baptist Health Corbin, and that wether prohibited the use of a helicopter to transport them.
Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 7:13 pm
