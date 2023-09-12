A high speed pursuit that began on Interstate 75 in Madison County on Monday morning ended with a vehicle crashing on Hal Rogers Parkway and two arrested.
The two taken into custody were:
• The driver – Hatli Marie Phelps, 41, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who is charged with speeding more than 26 mph over the limit; reckless driving; second-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle; five counts of second-degree wanton endangerment; and two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment – police officer as victim.
• The male passenger who attempted to flee on foot identified as Daven Devonte Allen, 41, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot; resisting arrest; and fugitive from another state.
There were five minor children inside the vehicle throughout the chase, ranging in ages from 2 to 15. After the two adults were taken into custody, representatives from the Cabinet for Families and Children were called to care for those juveniles.
Despite several close calls involving other vehicles during the pursuit, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reports that there were no injuries to passengers, motorists or police officers during the chase.
Law enforcement became aware of a gray Mercedes-Benz R350 traveling south on I-75 at a high rate of speed exceeding 120 mph per hour. The vehicle exited off Exit 41, nearly striking Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner and London City Officer Brent France.
The vehicle then turned right off the exit ramp and traveled onto Hal Rogers Parkway at over 90 mph in the westbound lane, then crossing over into the eastbound lane in the wrong direction, nearly striking a pickup truck head-on.
After that, the vehicle lost control, slid and traveled off the roadway over an embankment, striking a culvert that was filled with water and mud.
Law enforcement arrived and took the female driver into custody, while the male tried to flee the scene, fighting with officers until taken into custody.
After further investigation, it was determined that Allen was a fugitive from another state.
Phelps’ bond was set at $20,000 cash on one charge and $5,000 cash on another. Allen has a bond set for $10,000 cash. However, the fugitive charge has him with no bond allowed. No court dates were listed on the Laurel County Correctional Center’s website.
Assisting on the investigation were: Department of Community Based Services (assisting with the children), Troopers from the Kentucky State Police Post 11 London, other Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies and other London City Police officers, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London- Laurel Rescue Squad, and Laurel County Department of Public Safety.
