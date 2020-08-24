A new multimedia campaign is designed to reverse a big decline in Kentucky children's vaccination rates. "Raise Your Guard, KY" urges Kentuckians to get themselves and their families back on track with scheduled immunizations to prevent life-threatening diseases and illnesses. The month-long campaign also reminds them to get their annual flu shots, which help keep their immune systems strong.
The effort is funded by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the Kentucky Medical Association, its Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear was scheduled to formally announce the campaign at his news briefing Thursday.
“It’s vitally important, particularly during a pandemic, to take proven steps to prevent other infectious diseases that can cause community outbreaks,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, said in a news release. “During a time when so much seems out of our control, boosting vaccination rates is something we can accomplish together.”
"To expand access to the flu shot, federal health officials have issued a directive allowing pharmacists in all 50 states to give childhood vaccinations, including flu shots," The Washington Post reports.
The campaign includes billboards, social media and ads for radio and streaming media services. The ads begin airing today and will continue through August, which is National Immunization Awareness Month, and into September. Social media will continue throughout the fall. Campaign materials are available for download here. More information is available at RaiseYourGuardKY.org. For the CDC guidelines for flu vaccinations, updated today, click here.
"During this time of upheaval and uncertainty, there's one thing we know for sure: Vaccines work," Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said in the release. "My six-month-old daughter, Evelynne, has begun her immunizations. Like all parents, we want her to grow up healthy and safe. I applaud the Raise Your Guard, KY campaign. Let's work together for the health of our commonwealth."
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
