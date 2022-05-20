MURRAY, Ky. (KT) - Murray State University reported three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a bus taking its softball team to the NCAA tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday was involved in a crash.
In a tweet posted to the official Murray State sports Twitter account, the university said the three people injured were taken to a hospital for further testing.
The university says the rest of the players and staff members were not harmed in the crash and are safe.
Murray State received an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. The Racers are 40-16-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.