LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – After 22 years of playing minor league professional baseball in Kentucky’s second-largest city, the Lexington Legends are no more — they will now be known as the Lexington Counter Clocks.
New owner Nathan Lyons, who bought the team last fall, says the name pays homage to Kentucky’s historic spirit of independence. He announced the name change Monday.
Traditionally, horses in England raced around a grass track in a clockwise direction. However, declaring independence from the British way, early Kentuckians began to race their horses in the opposite direction – counter-clockwise – and on dirt. The world – and baseball – ultimately followed Kentucky’s lead.
“Throughout the process of developing our new team name and visual identity, we heard from hundreds of members of the local community, who all shared one thing in common: a deep pride of their state and of its rich history,” said Lyons in making the announcement. “We have worked hard to reflect this hometown pride, and the significant role central Kentucky has played in sports history, in our new name and visual identity. We’re thrilled to introduce the Lexington Counter Clocks to the community today, and we’re looking forward to what promises to be an exciting season of baseball.”
Along with its new name, the Lexington Counter Clocks also introduced new mascots to replace the Legends’ Big L and Pee Wee. Hoss and Dinger, Lyons says, are two fun-loving characters who encapsulate the energetic nature of the brand.
Hoss the horse races to the left, charging toward home base with a Big L-inspired ball player on his back. For Dinger the clock, it’s game time all the time. His hands hold tight to a bat, ready for action and clocking home run after home run.
The Lexington Counter Clocks Atlantic League baseball season begins on April 28, with a three-game homestand against the York Revolution.
