London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.