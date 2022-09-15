Volunteers are still needed for this Saturday’s cleanup effort.
Saturday’s event in London is in recognition of National Cleanup Day, which also coincides with the World Chicken Festival that opens next Thursday, September 22.
Chris Robinson, executive director of the London Tourism Commission, is coordinating the cleanup effort which will start at Farmers Market at 9 a.m. Volunteers will be furnished with garbage pickers, vests, and gloves. Groups from churches, schools, businesses and organization are welcomed, as well as individuals who can team with a group.
Anyone wishing to participate can contact the City Tourism Office at (606) 330-0501 or register online at visitlondonky.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.