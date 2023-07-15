FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Later this month, the one-year anniversary of the deadly eastern Kentucky flooding will be marked, and Gov. Andy Beshear says, while progress has been made in the recovery effort, more needs to be done.
Between July 25 and 30 last year, several complexes of thunderstorms developed south of I-64, bringing heavy rain, deadly flash flooding, and devastating river flooding in eastern Kentucky. According to the National Weather Service office in Jackson, the storms caused rainfall rates of more than four inches per hour at times.
While it did not rain continuously during the six-day period, the amount of rain and flooding that resulted left around 45 people dead and caused catastrophic damage, as homes and parts of some communities were swept away. More than 600 helicopter rescues and countless swift water rescues by boat were needed to evacuate those trapped by quickly rising water.
“This was the worst flooding event in our history,” Beshear said on Thursday. “There is a lot to celebrate in terms of new housing, in terms of bridges rebuilt, in terms of work on the water and wastewater systems we’ve done, but there is so much more work to be done. Remember, just looking at water and wastewater, we believe there is over $1 billion worth of damage and that takes time and funding.”
When it comes to lessons that can be learned to prevent a disaster such as was seen a year ago, the governor said there are several actions to take.
“One is we have to move people out of the flood plain, so we never have to go through this again,” he said. “Number two is resiliency. Look at the new bridges we are building; this same flood could happen again, and they would hold up. We have to make sure that everything we are building now can withstand more and more severe weather events. I’m proud of the work our Transportation Cabinet and others are doing to make that happen.”
He noted that a lot was earned from the flood and the December 2021 tornadoes about temporary housing, “but there’s still more that we can learn here.”
The governor added that full recovery is still going to take years. “We made some progress, now we’re going to see a lot more this next year.”
