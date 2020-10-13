LONDON, Ky. – CHI Saint Joseph Health is proud to announce that its new Medical Office Building, located at 1025 Saint Joseph Lane, will open to the public this month. The two-story, 60,000 square-foot building is conveniently located on the campus of Saint Joseph London.
“We’ve been looking forward to the opening of this building for the past year and are so excited for patients to have all of these services under one roof,” said John Yanes, FACHE, president, Saint Joseph London. “The facility has a modern and innovative layout that is designed to provide more efficient, high quality patient care, so our patients will certainly be the ones to benefit. This facility will be more convenient for the local communities we serve and make accessing affordable, quality medical care even easier.”
The first floor of the building features cardiology and pulmonology clinics, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services, lab and a variety of imaging services, including 3D mammography. The second floor is home to primary care, general and vascular surgery, rheumatology, urology, and ear, nose and throat clinics.
“The medical office building was designed around the patient experience,” said Carmel Jones, MBA, CPA, CMPE, chief operating officer, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group. “It has a hotel-like feel, with lots of natural light, tranquil waiting areas, and separate hallways and exam room entrances for patients and providers. Patients will be very impressed with the building and the great care they will receive.”
Providers with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group will be moving their clinics and offices over the course of the next few weeks.
To learn more about the services provided through CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org.
