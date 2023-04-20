A new simulcast radio system that will improve safety for first responders and the public has recently come online in Laurel County.
It’s the first major upgrade of the county’s emergency radio system in about 30 years. It consolidates a hodgepodge of frequencies used by the emergency services into one cohesive system, with much greater coverage in far reaches of the county.
“With the enhanced radio system it’s going to make our people in the county and city so much safer,” Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said. “There shouldn’t be anywhere in the county where first responders don’t have service, so they can talk to each other.”
The approximately $925,000 project included new repeaters on five towers spread around the county, and new hand-held radios for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and all 10 volunteer fire departments.
Previously, the emergency services relied on only one radio tower on Raccoon Mountain, which provided spotty coverage in fringe areas of the county like Laurel Lake, Ky. 909 and near the Clay County line.
“What this allows is for the sheriff’s department, the fire departments and the ambulance service, that no matter where they are in the county, they will have a tower to provide full coverage for their radios,” said David Williams, Laurel County director for the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP).
Williams, a member of the Bush Fire Department and former Laurel County magistrate, put the project together and sought federal and state funds to help pay for it.
CSEPP agreed that the radio system needed upgraded and committed about $525,000 to the project. The Laurel County Fiscal Court chipped in $225,000. The Laurel County Firemen’s Alliance added $100,000. Another $100,000 came from a state grant.
“This is not a large expense for the county, for what we’re getting,” Westerfield said. “We’re so fortunate to receive this monetary support from CSEPP and the state. This should take our communication system far into the future.”
Interoperability has been a problem with communications services in Laurel County, with some agencies of high-band systems and some on ultra high band. This has created problems during large-scale emergencies.
“We had a lot of trouble talking to each other during the tornado in East Bernstadt because so many agencies there were on different frequencies,” Williams said. “You needed two radios to talk to people. That’s something we wanted to modernize.”
With the new simulcast system, emergency responders can just change channels on their radios and talk to other agencies on-scene. Plus, additional coverage improves safety.
“With police officers especially, it could be the difference between life and death,” Williams said. “If you’re out in the fringe areas and can’t get a radio call, you probably aren’t getting cell coverage either.”
Laurel County Sheriff John Root thanked the fiscal court, CSEPP and everyone involved for the upgraded radio system.
“The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County first responders and citizens are truly blessed to have this level of support,” he said. “This will make all of our first responders, including Laurel County deputies, safer and more efficient as they help Laurel County citizens on emergency situations.”
Magistrate Richard Bales helped Williams implement the radio system and was the fiscal court’s point person on the project. As a longtime member of the Keavy Fire Department, Bales is acutely aware how spotty communications can adversely affect emergency calls.
“Our old radio system has been pieced together since about 1979,” Bales said. “I’m glad we finally have a system that allows everyone to talk to each other. It’s been way overdue and a long time coming.”
