Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said the changes to Kentucky’s legislation came out of a bill passed by the 2020 General Assembly and signed by the governor.
“The new law eliminates the need for federal inspection of our produce farms and places inspectional oversight under KDA field representatives who work in cooperation with the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Food Safety Branch,” said Quarles. “In short, producers will be working with Kentuckians who know them and know Kentucky agriculture.”
Congress passed the Food Safety Modernization Act, which tasked the FDA with implementing new food safety protocols aimed at increasing food safety across the nation. States, however, are able to enter into a cooperative agreement with the federal government to implement the rule.
“There are certain activities the states can do better than the federal government, and I think this is a perfect example of how states can step up to plate,” Quarles said. “We are committed to fulfilling the intent of the law and working with our producers in a collaborative way.”
The new rules require fruit and vegetable growers averaging $25,000 or more in annual sales during the previous three years to complete a farm survey with the KDA and a seven-hour Produce Safety Alliance PSA) Grower Training course.
Since in-person training is discouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, free virtual training hosted by the KDA and UK will be offered online in June and July. Four day-long grower training courses will be offered via the Zoom online platform from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EDT) on June 9 and 16, and July 16 and 30. The deadline to register online is one month before each course. For example, the registration deadling for the June 9 course is Saturday, May 9.
To register, contact the UK’s Food Systems Innovation Center at (859) 257-1546. Each course is limited to the first 20 registrants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those registering must have a computer with a microphone and speaker, internet access, and valid email identification, and be present through all seven hours of instruction.
Previous completion of the Kentucky Produce Best Practices Training cannot be used as a substitute for the PSA grower training; however, the PSA training can be used in lieu of the PBPT training for farmers’ market sampling certificates.
