CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin now offers anytime, anywhere parent education powered by the free YoMingo pregnancy app — an education program designed to give you convenient access to valuable information. It includes the tools and support you need at every stage.
YoMingo gives access to education, resources, and videos that include prenatal care, labor and birth, postpartum, newborn care and breastfeeding. Resources include:
- Evidence-based information on prenatal care, labor & birth, postpartum, breastfeeding, and newborn care including lots of videos
- Information specific to your arrival and stay at Baptist Health Corbin
- Kick counter, contraction timer, personal journal, feeding log, immunization log, and other tools
Education powered by YoMingo is available on any device with an internet connection or as a mobile app called YoMingo. It also comes with multi-language translation.
To learn more about YoMingo and register for the app, visit BaptistHealth/Corbin.
