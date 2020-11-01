SOMERSET — Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) now has a new leader at the helm of its innovative grassroots organization.
Colby Hall, a native of Somerset, was introduced as the new Executive Director of SOAR during the 2020 Virtual SOAR Summit by U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) and Governor Andy Beshear, who serve as Principal Officers.
"Colby is one of many young, native Eastern Kentuckians returning home to make a difference in the future of Appalachia. His experience, charisma and vision for our region are a winning combination for SOAR as we move into a new chapter of innovation and economic expansion," said Congressman Rogers. "Our best resource in Eastern Kentucky is our people and it's great to welcome Colby home to help pave the road ahead for this organization and our region."
“SOAR and Team Kentucky are welcoming Colby Hall. A son of Eastern Kentucky, Colby brings his passion for the region and its people to his role as the next executive director of SOAR,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Congratulations, Colby! We look forward to your leadership guiding SOAR’s crucial work in our Appalachian region.”
Colby graduated from the University of Kentucky as a Singletary Scholar with a 4.0 GPA. With education and experience in both healthcare and business, Colby brings a diverse set of skills to lead SOAR forward.
"I'm honored, humbled, and thrilled to be selected as the next Executive Director for SOAR. Having been born and raised here in the region, I'm very aware of the challenges we face. But I strongly believe Eastern Kentucky's moment is now. We have what it takes to build a better future together and everybody has a part to play," said Hall. "Congressman Rogers and Governor Beshear are a perfect example of the type of bipartisan leadership that's going to be necessary to win. I'm looking forward to meeting as many business and community leaders as I can to hear what is needed to continue moving SOAR forward."
For more information about SOAR, visit soar-ky.org or thereisafuture.org.
