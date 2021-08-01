This was the second round of winners in the three-round contest, which is open to all Kentuckians who have received at least their first injection of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version.
Ginger Schultz of Louisville won the million-dollar top prize and said that it was important to get vaccinated. “Why take a chance at getting very sick and possibly die, or passing it on to someone else? My mom is 85 and has breathing issues, so I have been very concerned about her getting it, or me passing it on to her.”
Her husband, Michael Essen, noted, “We got vaccinated because it was the right thing to do to protect ourselves and those around us. I really believe getting vaccinated is what we have to do to get out of this tough situation.”
The five young people who received a full scholarship to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room and board, along with books are:
--Shelby Anderson of Louisville
--Isabella Brozak of Crestwood
--T.J. Ponder of Owenton
--Reese Johnson of Harrodsburg
--Julian Sandberg of Ft. Mitchell.
Gov. Beshear announced the Shot at a Million contest for permanent residents of the state in an effort to encourage people to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines on June 4. Since then, 692,000 adult Kentuckians have entered, along with nearly 41,000 young people.
Kentuckians 18 and older who have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may enter to win one of three $1 million prizes.
Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may enter to win one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.
The first round of winners was announced on July 2, while the third and final group will be announced on August 27.
For more information, official rules and to enter, visit shotatamillion.ky.gov.
