WHITLEY COUNTY - Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Nick Wilson has officially announced his decision to run for the 82nd District’s State Representative in 2022.
“I feel led to public service and I love Whitley County,” Wilson wrote as to why he was running in a statement provided to media Tuesday evening.
A 2009 graduate of Whitley County High School, Wilson would go on to earn his degree from the University of Alabama School of Law in December 2015. He was sworn-in as an attorney in April 2016. Since then, Wilson has served as a public defender and now currently serves as Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in both Whitley and McCreary Counties. He was also featured as a contestant on the television show “Survivor” for two seasons, winning the competition’s 37th season in 2018.
“Being away from our area during college, law school and Survivor cemented in me how lucky and proud I am to be from our community,” Wilson wrote in his statement. “I hope to continue to serve Whitley and Southern Laurel Counties by representing our interests in Frankfort as State Representative.”
Wilson will attempt to win a position currently being held by Rep. Regina Huff, who announced Monday she would not be running for re-election. In a social-media post announcing her decision, Huff also endorsed Wilson as the candidate to succeed her.
“I am extremely grateful to Rep. Regina Petrey Huff for her service to our district, and I am truly honored to have her endorsement,” Wilson wrote. “I know I would have big shoes to fill, and I do not take that responsibility lightly. If elected, I hope to make Whitley and Laurel Counties proud.”
