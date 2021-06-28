Larkey HVAC at 833 N. Mill St. in London was on fire Monday morning. Multiple fire departments were at the scene and the street was closed as of 10:50 a.m. The street was reopened around 3:20 p.m.

London Fire Department was dispatched at 10:41 a.m.

"Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the attic area and London Fire had the Laurel County Fire Department and East Bernstadt Fire & Rescue paged out for mutual aid. Bush Fire Department responded on stand-by at the station to assist with further incoming calls," a press release said.

Firefighters cleared all personnel from within the building, then began knocking down the fire without incident, the release said.

Assisting on-scene also included Laurel Co. Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel Co.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

UPDATE 11:24 A.M.

Most of the smoke has dissipated. Firefighters are trying to go through roof. 

UPDATE 11 A.M.

This is a developing story.

