Larkey HVAC at 833 N. Mill St. in London was on fire Monday morning. Multiple fire departments were at the scene and the street was closed as of 10:50 a.m. The street was reopened around 3:20 p.m.
London Fire Department was dispatched at 10:41 a.m.
"Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the attic area and London Fire had the Laurel County Fire Department and East Bernstadt Fire & Rescue paged out for mutual aid. Bush Fire Department responded on stand-by at the station to assist with further incoming calls," a press release said.
Firefighters cleared all personnel from within the building, then began knocking down the fire without incident, the release said.
Assisting on-scene also included Laurel Co. Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel Co.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.
UPDATE 11:24 A.M.
Most of the smoke has dissipated. Firefighters are trying to go through roof.
UPDATE 11 A.M.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.