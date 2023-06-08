A northern Kentucky woman arrested last month in connection to a stolen U-Haul has pled guilty to an amended charge.
Sierra N. Barnhill, 20, of Walton, Ky., was arrested May 22 around 5:47 p.m. on a receiving stolen property $10,000 or more charge.
The arrest occurred off London Avenue in southern Laurel County, according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, after Deputy Noah Ritchie was dispatched to a complaint that a reportedly stolen U-Haul truck had been observed on Main Street in Corbin and had traveled into Laurel County.
When Dep. Ritchie arrived in the vicinity, he found Corbin Police in pursuit of the driver, identified as Barnhill, who was taken into custody.
The U-Haul was returned to its owner, according to the sheriff’s office.
Also assisting at the scene were London City Police officers and LCSO Dep. Wes Brown and K-9/Shift Sergeant Gary Mehler.
A not guilty plea was initially entered on Barnhill’s behalf at arraignment with a preliminary hearing scheduled in Laurel District Court for May 30.
At that time, Barnhill pled guilty to misdemeanor receiving stolen property $500< $1,000 and was sentenced to 360 days in jail conditionally discharged for two years. She was also given credit for 30 days served.
Janie Slaven contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.