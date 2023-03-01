It took several officers to get an irate woman under control after they responded to a complaint on Pleasant View Road early Saturday morning.
Deputy Greg Poynter arrived at the scene six miles west of London, just before 7 a.m., and came into contact with 40-year-old Ashley Ann Lewis, who was standing outside a residence. According to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis became irate and started cursing and screaming at Poynter. While trying to place her under arrest, Lewis scuffled with the deputy, punching and kicking him several times as well as threatening to kill him.
Some London City Police officers then came to assist in the arrest, with Lewis being taken into custody.
She is now charged with public intoxication — controlled substances, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree assault with a police officer as the victim.
She is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $2,500 cash bond and set for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on March 7.
