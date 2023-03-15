If nothing else evolved from the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the stark realization of the need of Internet services in the rural sections of southeastern Kentucky.
Now three years later, the need still remains for many sections of the region — which prompted state officials to visit London last week to hear concerns from leaders in the area.
The “Listening Tour” was a joint effort from the Governor’s Office with the Office of Broadband Development and Education and Labor Cabinet. The purpose of the 14-stop tour across Kentucky is the hear concerns from community leaders and service companies on the needs of the citizens of their areas. Laurel, Whitley and Harlan counties had the largest representation, although other counties in the Cumberland Valley Area District Development were also present to provide input and information on their communities.
Meghan Sandfoss, executive director for the Office of Broadband Development, outlined the purpose of her office which is to identify the needs and problems facing Kentuckians without Internet access as well as the resources available and collaborations with providers. She said funds are available to extend broadband services but it was necessary to identify the needs and problems and then work with providers to provide the solutions.
Geography is a major factor in providing Internet through Kentucky’s mountainous areas, especially in southeastern Kentucky. This was starkly brought to light when schools and businesses closed during the 2020 pandemic. Many students and employees could not access information due to the lack of Internet services in their homes.
The high costs of running lines into the areas of rural Kentucky is another factor that has affected customers and providers. One provider said it took thousands of dollars to run lines to rural areas, sometimes in an area where there are only three houses. In those situations, the process is not cost-effective, as installation of fiber optic ranges at $70,000 per mile.
Another issue is the lack of knowledge on how to access and use Internet, especially by the elderly population or those without basic knowledge of the Internet and social media. Teaching the skills and digital literacy is vital to those wishing to utilize the Internet.
Affordability is another issue facing Kentuckians when talks of installing internet is discussed. Wes Kerr, who conducted the discussion, said that 59% of 80% Kentuckians said price is a factor that deters their use of internet.
Officials from Clay County reported that internet service is sparse and that most areas do not have cell phone service, which is why most residents maintain landline phones. But during inclement weather with power outages, even that service is unavailable — thus, cutting many residents off from any type of outside communication.
Complaints about slow service was also a concern for those attending the meeting. Officials stated that “fast” internet should be above 1.5 megabytes, preferably 1 gigabyte per second.
The workforce shortage further complicates expanding broadband services. Even if funds were abundant, finding people to work to install the lines still pose a problem. Training individuals in that field is vital to continue to expand such offerings.
But working with existing utility companies to install fiber optic lines is also costly, even when those companies are willing to cooperate, Kerr said.
Those attending were also asked to participate in several surveys online, with accessibility and affordability being listed as the top needs in internet services.
