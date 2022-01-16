London, KY (40741)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.