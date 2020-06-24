TRI-COUNTY — The Drug Enforcement Administration visited three pharmacies in the Tri-County on Wednesday, which resulted in one arrest at Parkway Pharmacy in Barbourville.
“Working with our federal, state and local law enforcement counterparts, DEA conducted a search in accordance with a lawfully-issued warrant and arrested one individual,” Public Information Officer with the Louisville Field Division of the DEA Kevin McWilliams said about the investigation at Parkway Pharmacy.
According to PharmacyGPS.com, the owner of Parkway Pharmacy is Calvin Manis.
McWilliams did not provide any more information on the arrested individual.
In addition to Parkway Pharmacy, the DEA was on site Wednesday at two other pharmacy locations, Plaza Drug of London in London and Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy in Corbin, McWilliams confirmed with The Times-Tribune.
McWilliams said, “While we are a federal law enforcement agency, we also have regulatory authority in accordance with the Controlled Substances Act. Part of our mandate is to visit pharmacies to ensure that they are compliant with respect to the safe handling of controlled substances and associated recordkeeping. These visits can include a pill count (inventory verification), staff interviews, and a thorough examination of records, which requires the pharmacy to suspend operations for the duration of our visit. In an effort to minimize this disruption of business to the pharmacy, DEA often enlists the help of our federal, state and local law enforcement counterparts, so that we can get in and out as quickly as possible. This often results in what appears to be a large law enforcement presence, which can sometimes fuel speculation about DEA’s actions. Our presence does not necessarily indicate wrongdoing on the part of a business or individual.”
This is a developing story.
