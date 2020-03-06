PULASKI COUNTY — One Pulaski County constable is in federal custody and another is at the University of Kentucky Medical Center with gunshot wounds after the FBI served arrest warrants early Friday.
According to Somerset defense attorney Robert Norfleet, Mike "Wally" Wallace is in federal custody in London, Kentucky, after being arrested early Friday morning. Norfleet said he was en route to London to meet with Wallace on Friday.
Norfleet has represented Wallace in several legal matters but said he was uncertain whether he would be Wallace's attorney of record as the federal case moved forward.
Also, Constable Gary Baldock was reportedly injured in a shootout with federal agents early on Friday when they arrived at his home on Mountain View Drive to arrest him.
Baldock reportedly shot and injured an FBI agent and was shot by federal agents. Both Baldock and the injured FBI agent were reportedly airlifted to UK with injuries.
FBI Louisville confirm via email late Friday morning that both the FBI agent and the subject are in stable condition.
The FBI had been investigating Wallace and the other constable for some time and had notified local prosecutors of the investigation.
The shooting reportedly took place as FBI agents were attempting to serve a warrant on both Wallace and Baldock.
Both men were indicted late last month by a Grand Jury in U.S. District court, with both charged with conspiracy against Civil Rights.
The case was sealed until Friday morning.
The indictment reads that Wallace and Baldock "knowingly and willfully conspired together to injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate persons within Pulaski County, Kentucky, in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States, specifically their right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures by one acting under color of law and the right to be free from the deprivation of property without due process of law by one acting under color of law.”
