The Laurel-London Optimist Club gym was filled with music as they hosted their annual “Pickin’ for the Kids” Bluegrass music festival over the weekend. The lineup of musicians offered a variety of talent and style, ranging from the comedy of The Moron Brothers to Bluegrass legend Dean Osborne and his band. The event is held to raise money for the Optimist Club’s Christmas program which supplies gifts and food for needy families each Christmas. Names of students are submitted to area organizations, with the Optimist Club being one of those sponsoring families each year. LEFT: This young man enjoyed “Pickin’ For the Kids” at the Laurel-London Optimist Club on Saturday night.
PHOTOS BY NITA JOHNSON
