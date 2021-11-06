FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace is being met with resistance on several fronts, including court action.
Effective Jan. 4, 2022, OSHA is requiring all large employers, those with 100 or more employees to develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, which provides for employees to elect either to get vaccinated, or to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday he has partnered with six other attorneys general to file a petition before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit challenging the action. The coalition members are asking the court to review the emergency temporary standard, which they say requires the vaccination of tens of millions of citizens.
“Many Kentuckians are concerned by the overreach the Biden Administration is displaying in issuing a federal vaccine mandate through OSHA, and our office is taking action on their behalf and on behalf of the commonwealth,” Cameron said. “The power to make these decisions belongs to the states, and the Biden Administration cannot commandeer it to issue an over-broad and illegal mandate.”
Meanwhile, attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom, representing The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville and Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, also filed a petition on Friday with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to challenge the ETS.
“We have no choice but to push back against this intrusion of the government into matters of conscience and religious conviction,” said Dr. Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. “This seminary must not be forced to stand in for the government in investigating the private health decisions of our faculty and employees in a matter involving legitimate religious concerns. We are glad to join with Asbury Theological Seminary in taking a stand against government coercion. The fact that the largest U.S. seminaries of the Baptist and Methodist traditions are here standing together against this mandate should send a clear and urgent message to Christians and to the nation.”
As for the business community itself, Kentucky Association of Manufacturers Interim Executive Director Shelley Goodwin did not file court action, but issued a statement of opposition:
“Kentucky is already facing an unprecedented workforce crisis and this new policy will only worsen the situation. While we fully support vaccine incentives and an employer's right to implement mandates in the workplace, that decision should always be left up to the employer. We do not think a federal, blanket mandate that puts undue burdens on businesses and individual employees is an appropriate or effective method to rebuild our labor pool, supply chain and national economy."
At least 26 states filed lawsuits challenging the rule.
“This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a court filing in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of 11 states.
The Biden administration has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic. A White House spokeswoman said Thursday that the mandate was intended to halt the spread of a disease that has claimed more than 750,000 lives in the U.S.
The administration says it is confident that its requirement, which includes penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation, will withstand legal challenges in part because its safety rules pre-empt state laws.
“The administration clearly has the authority to protect workers, and actions announced by the president are designed to save lives and stop spread of COVID,” Karine Jean-Pierre, a spokeswoman for the White House, said during a briefing Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
