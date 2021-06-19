School news

HARROGATE, TENNESSEE — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) President Clayton Hess conferred the degrees of 563 recipients during spring commencement ceremonies including 141 receiving Associate of Science degrees, 16 receiving Bachelor of Arts degrees, 23 receiving Bachelor of Business Administration degrees, 174 receiving Bachelor of Science degrees, 54 receiving Master of Business Administration degrees, four receiving Master of Science in Criminal Justice degrees, nine receiving Master of Education degrees, one receiving Master of Public Administration degree, 36 receiving Master of Science in Nursing degrees, three receiving Educational Specialist degees and 10 receiving Doctorate degrees. Among the recipients were:

Stephanie Case of Lily, Kentucky (40740), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Brittany Collett of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Kella Collins of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Donielle Crawford of Woolllum, Kentucky (40906), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Kenisha Evans of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Mikaylee Heindel of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Angela Hicks of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Cecile Jackson of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Briana Killion of London, Kentucky (40744), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Megan Middleton of Corbin, Kentucky (40701), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Amber Miller of London, Kentucky (40744), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Roberta Powers of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Ciara Reynolds-Day of East Bernstadt, Kentucky (40729), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Austin Sawyers of East Bernstadt, Kentucky (40729), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Edith Smith-Hobbs of Bimble, Kentucky (40915), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Kristen Spitser of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Tabitha Weddle of East Bernstadt, Kentucky (40729), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Laryssa Wilson of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Laura Everly of Corbin, Kentucky (40701), who received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Physics degree

Sydney Begley of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Brianna Bingham of Scalf, Kentucky (40982), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Charity Bowling of London, Kentucky (40744), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Kindra Cole of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Cheyenne Hamblin of Flatlick, Kentucky (40935), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Amanda Howington of Corbin, Kentucky (40701), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Kristen Kersey of Corbin, Kentucky (40701), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Felicia Lane of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Brittany Scalf of London, Kentucky (40744), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Amber Philpot of Heidrick, Kentucky (40949), who received a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Health Science degree

Eryn Harmon of Corbin, Kentucky (40701), who received a Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Administration degree

Heather Napier of Flatlick, Kentucky (40935), who received a Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Administration degree

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you