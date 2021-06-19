HARROGATE, TENNESSEE — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) President Clayton Hess conferred the degrees of 563 recipients during spring commencement ceremonies including 141 receiving Associate of Science degrees, 16 receiving Bachelor of Arts degrees, 23 receiving Bachelor of Business Administration degrees, 174 receiving Bachelor of Science degrees, 54 receiving Master of Business Administration degrees, four receiving Master of Science in Criminal Justice degrees, nine receiving Master of Education degrees, one receiving Master of Public Administration degree, 36 receiving Master of Science in Nursing degrees, three receiving Educational Specialist degees and 10 receiving Doctorate degrees. Among the recipients were:
Stephanie Case of Lily, Kentucky (40740), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Brittany Collett of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Kella Collins of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Donielle Crawford of Woolllum, Kentucky (40906), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Kenisha Evans of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Mikaylee Heindel of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Angela Hicks of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Cecile Jackson of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Briana Killion of London, Kentucky (40744), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Megan Middleton of Corbin, Kentucky (40701), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Amber Miller of London, Kentucky (40744), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Roberta Powers of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Ciara Reynolds-Day of East Bernstadt, Kentucky (40729), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Austin Sawyers of East Bernstadt, Kentucky (40729), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Edith Smith-Hobbs of Bimble, Kentucky (40915), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Kristen Spitser of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Tabitha Weddle of East Bernstadt, Kentucky (40729), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Laryssa Wilson of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Laura Everly of Corbin, Kentucky (40701), who received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Physics degree
Sydney Begley of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Brianna Bingham of Scalf, Kentucky (40982), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Charity Bowling of London, Kentucky (40744), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Kindra Cole of London, Kentucky (40741), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Cheyenne Hamblin of Flatlick, Kentucky (40935), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Amanda Howington of Corbin, Kentucky (40701), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Kristen Kersey of Corbin, Kentucky (40701), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Felicia Lane of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Brittany Scalf of London, Kentucky (40744), who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Amber Philpot of Heidrick, Kentucky (40949), who received a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Health Science degree
Eryn Harmon of Corbin, Kentucky (40701), who received a Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Administration degree
Heather Napier of Flatlick, Kentucky (40935), who received a Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Administration degree
