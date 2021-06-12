HARROGATE, TN — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced that the Dean's List for the spring semester of 2021. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The following students were honored for their academic achievements:
Thea Bailey of Gray, Kentucky (40734)
Sydney Begley of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769)
Hannah Blevins of Flat Lick, Kentucky (40935)
Cameron Bowen of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769)
Kindra Cole of London, Kentucky (40741)
Kelsey Connell of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769)
Laura Everly of Corbin, Kentucky (40701)
Ethan Fischer of London, Kentucky (40743)
Cheyenne Hamblin of Flatlick, Kentucky (40935)
Zachary Hash of Corbin, Kentucky (40701)
Kristen Kersey of Corbin, Kentucky (40701)
Seth Kirby of Corbin, Kentucky (40701)
Felicia Lane of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769)
Chelsea Lockhart of London, Kentucky (40744)
Jerilyn Payne of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
Amber Philpot of Heidrick, Kentucky (40949)
Ellie Rose of Lily, Kentucky (40740)
Lucy Sadler of Corbin, Kentucky (40701)
Haley Smith of London, Kentucky (40741)
