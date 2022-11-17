CORBIN — Since mid-October hearing aids are now available to be sold over-the-counter for adults 18 and older dealing with mild to moderate hearing loss. While people can buy them in stores now, Southeast Kentucky Audiology’s Dr. Liz Rogers advises there are a few considerations to take into account when purchasing them.
In August the FDA ruled that over-the-counter hearing aids could be sold to allow for more affordable options for hearing devices. The FDA has to approve the hearing aids before they hit the market so there are a few options already available, but more are expected.
Rogers wants consumers of the over-the-counter hearing aids to be aware that the FDA still recommends a hearing evaluation to be completed before using any device. This is to make sure that there are no medical concerns causing the hearing loss.
She also said some people do not realize how bad their hearing loss is so while they may think it is mild to moderate, if the hearing aids do not seem to help, then they may have more of a hearing loss than they think.
Rogers wants people to understand that if the over-the-counter device isn’t successful, they should seek guidance from a professional.
Also, the over-the-counter hearing aids are not for children, as children have specific needs that should be monitored.
Rogers said that children are learning critical information at their age and should be fitted with proper hearing aids so that it doesn’t affect their learning.
Rogers said from what she knows of the hearing aids that have been produced and approved so far, they connect to a smart device and users download an app to adjust the strength of the device.
“We want to be a resource for the community,” Rogers said of the people who have or will purchase the over-the-counter hearing aids. She said Southeast Kentucky Audiology can help them program the hearing aids and for those who do not have a smart device, Rogers said her office will help them by using devices at the office to program the hearing aids.
Rogers also advised that hearing aids need to be serviced every three to six months. She said earwax, moisture, and humidity all take effect on the hearing aids.
Over-the counter hearing aids will also need this to continue to function.
Rogers explained if someone has bought an over-the-counter device and it stops working or isn’t working as well, there is a chance it needs serviced.
Southeast Kentucky Audiology also plans on carrying some of the over-the-counter hearing aids in office. Rogers said they always present all options to their patients and they’ve already been telling their patients about the over-the-counter hearing aids.
