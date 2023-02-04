FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. Andy Beshear warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in Kentucky.
“Given we were facing the pandemic, we wanted everyone to have healthcare coverage,” he said. “They provided an easy way to sign up for Medicaid, making it easy for those without healthcare coverage to get on it. It helped with vaccination programs, testing, and ensuring everyone could go see a doctor when they needed to.”
Beshear says those who were under pandemic Medicaid will qualify for one of three programs: regular Medicaid, Medicare or the state’s health insurance exchange known as Kynect.
“The major effort to transition people will begin March 1 for most Kentuckians, and April 1 for the others,” Beshear said. “The period to sign-up, for those who get the March notification, will have until May, a typical time period for enrollment. The April notification will give people until June.”
The managed care organizations, or MCOs, who are working with each individual will notify them when they need to transition.
“We’re going to have a lot more information to come. I’m intentionally flagging this as early I can, because we want as many people out there to know. This is a big job, it’s one we’ve been planning on for many months, and we will continue to refine our planning.”
He said he will also be reaching out to as many groups as possible. “We want every major community organization, to which we will be sending information, to have discussions if they believe any of their membership will fall within the population that is on pandemic Medicaid.”
In addition, funding for other pandemic-related programs will end. That includes renter and homeowner assistance programs, which are almost out of money.
Beshear added items that are now free, such as home testing kits as well as COVID vaccinations and boosters, will also be coming to an end.
